Queensland Ambulance Service Geebung crew at Sandgate & Brighton
Vehicle into pole on Scenic Highway

31st Jan 2019 3:31 PM
3.30PM: EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a single vehicle crash at Yeppoon's Causeway Lake.

Reports indicate the three passengers are now out of the vehicle, with one complaining of chest pain.

The other patients are being assessed by paramedics on the scene, but reportedly are uninjured.

The power pole is no longer on the car.

Ergon Energy has been notified of the incident.

3.20PM: Emergency services are responding to reports of two people trapped after their vehicle crashed on the Scenic Highway near Causeway Lake on the Capricorn Coast.

Initial reports indicate the accident happened about 3.10pm approximately 300m on the Yeppoon side of the lake.

A number of crews from Rockhampton are on route to assist crews in Yeppoon.

The vehicle has crashed into a power pole and the pole is believed to be across the car.

The power lines are still attached.

No details at this time on extent of injuries.

More to follow.

