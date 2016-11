A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said QFES were called at 8.30pm to attend a crash on the east side of Bluff on the highway.

EMERGENCY services attended a single vehicle rollover on the Capricorn Highway last night.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said QFES were called at 8.30pm to attend a crash on the east side of Bluff on the highway.

He said the crash had occurred about 7.30pm and QFES checked the scene was safe.

The spokesman said the vehicle was on its side.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the vehicle has slid off the road and there were no injuries.