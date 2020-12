A vehicle has overturned on the Razorback Road near Bouldercombe on Sunday afternoon. FILE PHOTO.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash at 2.25pm.

“A guy has rolled his vehicle and he has got out okay,” she said.

“He’s not got any injuries.

“The vehicle is partially on the road and still overturned, but the road doesn’t appear to be blocked.”