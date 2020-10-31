Vehicle ploughs into gazebo manned by CQ election volunteers

ELECTION volunteers came within centimetres of serious injury after a vehicle crashed into their gazebo in front of Baree's polling station, just north of Mount Morgan this afternoon.

LNP campaign volunteer Lauren Clein said she arrived just after the crash occurred at the Baree School of Arts on Razorback Rd, around 1pm.

When she pulled up at the polling station, she saw a utility which was "fully under" a gazebo shared by LNP and One Nation volunteers.

Witnesses described the crash to her saying a vehicle had come around the corner and that the driver had experienced a "medical episode".

She said a parked ute had been pushed into the gazebo by the impact of the crash.

NEAR MISS: A driver has collided with a parked ute in Baree, sending it hurdling into a gazebo manned by election workers.

"It narrowly missed one of Tracie Newitt's volunteers. He was having a cup of tea and a sandwich for lunch," Ms Clein said.

"It probably missed him by less than a metre. It destroyed a gazebo and a table.

"They are saying it was a medical episode - there aren't any brake marks whatsoever."

She said the car was badly damaged by the crash and the driver was taken away by paramedics to hospital.

NEAR MISS: A driver has collided with a parked ute in Baree, sending it hurdling into a gazebo manned by election workers.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the driver had been taken to Mount Morgan Hospital.

Due to the back pain experienced by the driver, paramedics were expected to transfer them to Rockhampton Hospital for X-rays as a "spinal precaution".

Queensland Police said they were sending officers to the hospital to interview the driver about the crash.