VEHICLE RAMPAGE: Police hunt man after he rammed vehicles

MAN HUNT: Police are hunting for a man who is possibly armed after he allegedly rammed two vehicles in North Rockhampton.

POLICE are hunting for an armed man in north Rockhampton after he allegedly rammed his car into a motorcylist before crashing into another woman’s vehicle.

The incident, which occurred on Bramble St, Norman Gardens was reported around 11.50am.

A woman reported to police that a motorcyclist was hit at the roundabout of Bramble St and Farm St before the man crashed into her vehicle on Bramble St.

It is believed she knows the man.

She told police he had a taser in the vehicle and had access to hand guns and rifles elsewhere.

Police are being advised to be on the look out for a 2009 Silver Ford Festiva hatchback.

The public are advised not to approach the vehicle and report it to police if they spot it.

The condition of the motorcyclist is unknown.

More to follow.