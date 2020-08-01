Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
MAN HUNT: Police are hunting for a man who is possibly armed after he allegedly rammed two vehicles in North Rockhampton.
MAN HUNT: Police are hunting for a man who is possibly armed after he allegedly rammed two vehicles in North Rockhampton.
News

VEHICLE RAMPAGE: Police hunt man after he rammed vehicles

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
1st Aug 2020 12:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are hunting for an armed man in north Rockhampton after he allegedly rammed his car into a motorcylist before crashing into another woman’s vehicle.

The incident, which occurred on Bramble St, Norman Gardens was reported around 11.50am.

A woman reported to police that a motorcyclist was hit at the roundabout of Bramble St and Farm St before the man crashed into her vehicle on Bramble St.

It is believed she knows the man.

She told police he had a taser in the vehicle and had access to hand guns and rifles elsewhere.

Police are being advised to be on the look out for a 2009 Silver Ford Festiva hatchback.

The public are advised not to approach the vehicle and report it to police if they spot it.

The condition of the motorcyclist is unknown.

More to follow.

manhunt rammed vehicle tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MPs respond to CQ candidate's medicinal marijuana campaign

        premium_icon MPs respond to CQ candidate's medicinal marijuana campaign

        News One Nation’s Rocky candidate opened up a discussion around medicinal marijuana and the State and Federal Governments have responded.

        CONSULTATION BEGINS: Public gets say on Yeppoon Rd upgrade

        premium_icon CONSULTATION BEGINS: Public gets say on Yeppoon Rd upgrade

        News A fresh website is giving CQ the opportunity to provide feedback on where they want...

        Struggling mum steals recyclables from neighbour

        premium_icon Struggling mum steals recyclables from neighbour

        News A STRUGGLING mum claimed she went to her neighbour for help to identify recyclables...