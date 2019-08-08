Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service crest. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Queensland Ambulance Service crest. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK121015cgenericambo
News

Vehicle roll on rural road leaves woman injured

Ashley Pillhofer
by
8th Aug 2019 7:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN was taken to hospital last night after the car she was travelling in rolled in Alligator Creek last night.

The female patient, in her 40s, sustained chest and arm injuries according to information provided by the Queensland Ambulance Service.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the single vehicle rollover was reported about 8.30pm near the intersection of Eversleigh Road and Gumnut Drive.

The woman was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

No further information was provided

aliigator creek mackay roads rtc sarina roads single vehicle crash vehicle roll
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    New tourism drawcard push for Yeppoon foreshore

    premium_icon New tourism drawcard push for Yeppoon foreshore

    News THERE'S a building on the Yeppoon foreshore that does not belong on the ever-evolving tourist strip.

    How body building retail manager became drug mule

    premium_icon How body building retail manager became drug mule

    Crime Jail time after intercepted delivering 42g of methamphetamines

    LIVESTREAM: St Brendan's bid for glory in Townsville

    premium_icon LIVESTREAM: St Brendan's bid for glory in Townsville

    Rugby League Watch the livestream on The Morning Bulletin website