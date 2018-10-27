Vehicle rollover, ute lying on roof in Allenstown

UPDATE 10.30AM: FIVE patients have been assessed and three are being taken to Rockhampton hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Allestown this morning.

It has been confirmed the crash involved two vehicles, not one vehicle as previously reported.

It is believed one of the patients may be a child.

Queensland Ambulance Service reported the patients were being transported in a stable condition for precautionary reasons.

INITIAL 10AM: POLICE are conducting traffic control in Allenstown this morning following a one-vehicle rollover.

The incident occurred at 9.40am on the intersection of Derby and Upper Dawson road in South Rockhampton.

Queensland Police media have confirmed there is a ute on its roof.

A patient is believed to be suffering from lower abdomen pain.