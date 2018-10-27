Menu
Vehicle rollover, ute lying on roof in Allenstown

vanessa jarrett
by
27th Oct 2018 10:06 AM

UPDATE 10.30AM: FIVE patients have been assessed and three are being taken to Rockhampton hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Allestown this morning.

It has been confirmed the crash involved two vehicles, not one vehicle as previously reported.

It is believed one of the patients may be a child.

Queensland Ambulance Service reported the patients were being transported in a stable condition for precautionary reasons.

INITIAL 10AM: POLICE are conducting traffic control in Allenstown this morning following a one-vehicle rollover.

The incident occurred at 9.40am on the intersection of Derby and Upper Dawson road in South Rockhampton.

Hoon rat run through suburb leaves residents fuming

Queensland Police media have confirmed there is a ute on its roof.

A patient is believed to be suffering from lower abdomen pain.

