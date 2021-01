QAS attended the scene of a single vehicle roll over on Friday afternoon.

A vehicle has rolled down an embankment on the Capricorn Coast this afternoon.

The crash on Preston Rd in Adelaide Park was reported to authorities around 3.45pm.

All of the passengers were able to safely exit the stricken vehicle.

Two people were transported to the Capricorn Coast Hospital with minor injuries.

QFES said they had disabled the battery and left the scene in the hands of police.