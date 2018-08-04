Vehicle rolls in western CQ, injuring two people

A VEHICLE rolled on the Dawson Highway between Emerald and Springsure, closing the highway in both directions.

Queensland Police said the single vehicle crash happened just before 5am, closing the highway in both directions.

Two 19-year-old men, one from New South Wales and the other from Charters Towers, were injured when their grey Toyota Landcruiser rolled over.

SPRINGSURE CRASH: A vehicle has rolled on the Dawson Highway injuring two men. Google Maps

Queensland Ambulance said the driver from NSW sustained lacerations to the head.

The man from Charters Towers suffered a leg injury.

QAS transported one man to Emerald Hospital and the other was airlifted to an unspecified hospital.

The Dawson Highway has since reopened to traffic.