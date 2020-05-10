Vehicle submerged in CQ creek

EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a single-vehicle incident in Gracemere.

It is understood a vehicle has become partially submerged in a creek off Donovan Crescent.

The incident occurred around 10.30am this morning.

Early reports suggest the vehicle was parked at a residence nearby and its handbrake was left off.

It is believed to have then rolled from the driveway down into the embankment.

No individuals were inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Damage to the vehicle at this time is currently unknown.

QAS and QPS are currently on scene.