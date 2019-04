Paramedics have rushed to the scene off a single vehicle rollover late this afternoon.

PARAMEDICS rushed to the scene off a single vehicle rollover late this afternoon.

The vehicle was reported to have rolled off Emu Park Rd, Tungamull, about 5.10pm.

A man in his 30's and a young boy were reportedly in the vehicle.

Both were reported to be conscious and outside of the vehicle.