CRASH: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services swung into action after a vehicle rolled on Fitzroy Developmental Rd. Photo: Zizi Averill
News

Vehicle rolls on western CQ road

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
22nd Jul 2020 1:50 PM
TWO people have refused medical treatment after their vehicle rolled in western CQ this morning.

The crash on the Fitzroy Developmental Rd, near Bauhinia and the Dawson Highway intersection, was reported to authorities around 9.30am.

CRASH: A single vehicle has rolled on the Fitzroy Developmental Rd near the intersection of the Dawson Highway.
The two people involved in the crash were able to free themselves from the vehicle.

They declined medical treatment from paramedics.

QFES made the area safe by righting the vehicle back onto its wheels, moving it off the road, and isolating the battery and spilt fuel.

