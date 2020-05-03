Reports of vehicle driving along Kershaw Gardens footpaths

UPDATE 1.30PM: POLICE have established that the vehicle reportedly driving through the Kershaw Gardens was a council worker on a call out to the recreational facility.

Police are taking up with the driver at another location.

UPDATE 1.25PM: POLICE are patrolling through the Kershaw Gardens for a vehicle that was reportedly driving along pedestrian footpaths.

CCTV obtained by police showed the dual-cab vehicle entered the gardens at 12.58pm.

Police have spoken to multiple witnesses at the scene, who indicated the driver left via Card Street.

INITIAL: MULTIPLE police crews are responding to the Kershaw Gardens where a vehicle is reportedly driving through the gardens.

Reports indicate a grey Toyota Hilux is driving through the popular recreational area along bike and pedestrian paths.

It is reportedly 'speeding and revving' and has narrowly missed pedestrians, a 000 caller claimed.

More to come.