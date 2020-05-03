Menu
Queensland Police are responding.
Reports of vehicle driving along Kershaw Gardens footpaths

Melanie Plane
3rd May 2020 1:17 PM | Updated: 1:32 PM
UPDATE 1.30PM: POLICE have established that the vehicle reportedly driving through the Kershaw Gardens was a council worker on a call out to the recreational facility. 

Police are taking up with the driver at another location. 

UPDATE 1.25PM: POLICE are patrolling through the Kershaw Gardens for a vehicle that was reportedly driving along pedestrian footpaths. 

CCTV obtained by police showed the dual-cab vehicle entered the gardens at 12.58pm. 

Police have spoken to multiple witnesses at the scene, who indicated the driver left via Card Street. 

INITIAL: MULTIPLE police crews are responding to the Kershaw Gardens where a vehicle is reportedly driving through the gardens.

Reports indicate a grey Toyota Hilux is driving through the popular recreational area along bike and pedestrian paths.

It is reportedly 'speeding and revving' and has narrowly missed pedestrians, a 000 caller claimed. 

More to come.

