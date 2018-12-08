Vehicle stolen from car yard, found at 2am

VOLKSWAGEN: A photo of the car yard in front of Bundaberg Auto World. Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail

VOLKSWAGEN: A photo of the car yard in front of Bundaberg Auto World. Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail Zach Hogg BUN021213VOL1

A CAR was stolen from Rockhampton Prestige yesterday afternoon and found this morning at 2am.

The vehicle, a Volkswagen Jetta, was stolen from Rockhampton Prestige on Musgrave Street between 4.30pm on Friday afternoon and 2am Saturday morning.

The car was a staff members and not from the car yard itself.

It was located at 2.20am this morning by police when it was involved in a crash on Richardson Rd and Alexandra St.

The vehicle was not badly damaged.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson confirmed a 16 year old boy was assisting police with enquires.