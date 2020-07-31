Menu
A Hyundai i30 was stolen from Cant St, Kawana. Note: This is not the actual stolen vehicle.
Crime

Vehicle stolen from North Rocky home in daylight burglary

Vanessa Jarrett
31st Jul 2020 10:34 AM
POLICE are investigating a burglary and stolen vehicle from Cant Street, Kawana.

On Wednesday July 29, between 9.30am and 2pm, an unknown person broke into a house by breaking a window.

The person then rummaged throughout the house and removed vehicle keys to a vehicle.

The person used these keys to steal a silver 2009 Hyundai i30 hatchback with Queensland registration 009GSP.

Remember to ask yourself, where are your keys?

Thieves will often target car keys which are left in plain sight, so always ensure your car and house keys are secured and stored out of sight.

Tips you can take to help prevent vehicle theft:

• Remove all valuables from your vehicle

• Ensure your vehicle is locked

• Do not leave spare keys in your car

• Ensure your keys are secured in a safe place out of plain view

• Ensure that your home is secure

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2001586032 within the online suspicious activity form.

