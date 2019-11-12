Vehicle used as weapon against ex-husband

ROAD RAGE: A woman made three attempts to run down her ex-husband in Cloncurry.

A WOMAN used her vehicle as a weapon to try to to run down her ex-husband three times at a Central Queensland petrol station.

From her car, Debra Marie Stretton saw her ex-husband, to whom she was married for 18 years and has five children, walking with a 16-year-old girl at a service station in Cloncurry.

Her lawyer, barrister Danielle Lynas Torr, said Ms Stretton’s actions on October 21 had the “intention to scare”.

Ms Stretton, 38, appeared at Emerald Magistrates Court on Tuesday for the charge of dangerous operation of a vehicle.

“She’s getting on with her life,” Ms Torr said.

“This is never looking to happen again.”

Ms Stretton, who has a “dated” history of offences, as the court was told, was captured by CCTV in what Magistrate Robert Walker called “a complete lapse of good judgement”.

Mr Walker said the crime, which has a maximum prison sentence of three years, was exacerbated by its location, since other people were walking nearby.

“You used your motor vehicle effectively as a weapon,” he said.

But he agreed with Ms Torr that the episode was “an aberration”.

Ms Stretton moved to Emerald from Cloncurry. She attends counselling and is applying for jobs in the area.

She pleaded guilty and was fined $1200. Her license was revoked for six months.