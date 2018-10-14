Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating
Police are investigating Kevin Farmer
Crime

Vehicle used to ram raid Andergrove business

Melanie Plane
by
14th Oct 2018 10:47 AM

A VEHICLE has been used to ram raid an Andergrove business in the early hours of this morning.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed the incident occurred at The Village Food Market, about 4.30am.

She said police were called after a nearby resident heard a 'loud bang' come from the direction of the store.

"The owner attended the store and viewed CCTV which showed a vehicle ram into the side glass door of the shop," the police spokeswoman said.

"Unknown people entered the store and stole an amount of property. They then left in the car."

The store owner is conducting a stock take to determine how much has been stolen.

The spokeswoman said damaged property included the glass sliding door, shelving inside the store and a large amount of stock.

editors picks mackay crime mackay police ram raid
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    WATCH: Students show off culture in passionate music video

    premium_icon WATCH: Students show off culture in passionate music video

    Community THEME of the music video resonated with the students' connection to country, culture and community.

    Leading CQ tourism operator dies suddenly on family holiday

    Leading CQ tourism operator dies suddenly on family holiday

    Breaking Highly respected industry leader 'left her mark on many people'

    WEATHER: 'Liquid gold' pours 100mm+ on CQ towns

    WEATHER: 'Liquid gold' pours 100mm+ on CQ towns

    Weather ALTHOUGH it was not enough to fill tanks, the rain lifted spirits

    • 14th Oct 2018 1:10 PM
    Taxi driver's racist rant at co-worker

    premium_icon Taxi driver's racist rant at co-worker

    Crime He was waving a beer bottle around while ranting

    Local Partners