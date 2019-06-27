Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ambulances at the Rockhampton hospital.
Ambulances at the Rockhampton hospital. Jann Houley
Breaking

Vehicle vs bicycle: woman in hospital following crash

Aden Stokes
by
27th Jun 2019 7:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been transported to hospital after a vehicle and bicycle collided in Gracemere earlier this morning.

At 5.26am, emergency services were called to Lucas and Justin Sts, Gracemere, following reports of a vehicle and bicycle crash.

Police, firies and paramedics were all on scene.

A woman in her 40's was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with a shoulder injury and spinal precautions.

A police media spokesperson could not confirm whether the woman was the cyclist.

car and bike crash gracemere tmbbreaking
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    TRAGEDY: Mine worker confirmed dead after wall collapse

    premium_icon TRAGEDY: Mine worker confirmed dead after wall collapse

    News Work has been suspended at a central Queensland coal mine following the death of a worker in a wall collapse.

    Meet the rates rebels who are fighting surprise rate rise

    premium_icon Meet the rates rebels who are fighting surprise rate rise

    News Mount Morgan retiree shocked to discover rates rise

    Overhaul under way for CQ power station

    premium_icon Overhaul under way for CQ power station

    News Queensland's second biggest power station currently undergoing works

    BREAKING: Two men in hospital following serious crash

    premium_icon BREAKING: Two men in hospital following serious crash

    Breaking The forensic crash unit will continue to investigate

    • 27th Jun 2019 6:45 AM