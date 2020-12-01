Menu
Two cars collided outside Rockhampton Base Hospital. Pic: file photo
Vehicles collide metres from major Rocky hospital

kaitlyn smith
1st Dec 2020 4:07 PM
EMERGENCY crews have this afternoon attended a two-vehicle collision which took place only metres from a major Rockhampton hospital.

The incident occurred at the corner of Henry St and Ward St at The Range around 3.30pm.

It is understood all patients involved managed to self-extricate from the two vehicles.

One patient has since been transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital in a stable condition.

The injuries sustained are unclear at this time.

QFES, QAS and QPS all attended the scene.

