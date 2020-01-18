Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics responded to a traffic incident in the Rockhampton CBD last night. Picture: Eilish Massie
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics responded to a traffic incident in the Rockhampton CBD last night. Picture: Eilish Massie
News

Vehicles sidewipe each other in the Rockhampton CBD

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
18th Jan 2020 11:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services attended the scene of a two vehicle crash in the Rockhampton CBD last night.

Paramedics were called to the intersection of Kent Street and Derby Street at 9.26pm.

On arrival, all occupants had removed themselves from the vehicles.

A female in her 20s was transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital with abdominal injuries.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said it appeared that the vehicles had sideswiped each other.

Both vehicles were rendered “undriveable”.

tmbcrashes
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Outback search continues for elderly lady

        premium_icon UPDATE: Outback search continues for elderly lady

        News Over 100 people have been involved in the wide scale search.

        Are Milman roads an accident waiting to happen?

        premium_icon Are Milman roads an accident waiting to happen?

        News “They had the hide to come back and dredge the same overlay out of the drains, full...

        CQ rejoices as over 100mm of rain falls in areas

        premium_icon CQ rejoices as over 100mm of rain falls in areas

        News The mood has lifted, the cool winds are blowing and liquid gold is falling from the...

        Two extra mine inspectors after eighth death

        premium_icon Two extra mine inspectors after eighth death

        Business The Queensland Goverment is boosting mine safety with its fresh recruits.