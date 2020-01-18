Vehicles sidewipe each other in the Rockhampton CBD

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics responded to a traffic incident in the Rockhampton CBD last night. Picture: Eilish Massie

EMERGENCY services attended the scene of a two vehicle crash in the Rockhampton CBD last night.

Paramedics were called to the intersection of Kent Street and Derby Street at 9.26pm.

On arrival, all occupants had removed themselves from the vehicles.

A female in her 20s was transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital with abdominal injuries.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said it appeared that the vehicles had sideswiped each other.

Both vehicles were rendered “undriveable”.