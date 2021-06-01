Police are searching for someone who allegedly smashed the rear windscreen of a vehicle parked near a Moranbah school on Thursday.

Moranbah Police are seeking public assistance in relation to the wilful damage incident that happened between 5.45pm and 6pm on Thursday, May 27.

The grey Toyota Landcruiser was parked and unattended on Belyando Avenue, directly outside a local primary school.

Police are asking that anyone driving in this area at the time who may have witnessed the incident or have dashcam vision to contact police and quote reference number QP2100972622.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Originally published as Vehicle’s window smashed outside CQ school