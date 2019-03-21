Menu
Cr Neil Fisher, Cr Tony Williams, MP Brittany Lauga, Rockhampton regional mayor Margaret Strelow and Cr Drew Wickerson at the Mt Archer amphitheatre
Life

Venue with a view over the Fitzroy opens on Mt Archer

JANN HOULEY
by
21st Mar 2019 10:00 PM
MT ARCHER is hotting up as next season's favourite venue for weddings, with the opening of Fraser Park and the amphitheatre today.

Huge sandstone blocks form natural seating overlooking the grass stage which in turn overlooks the Fitzroy river and city of Rockhampton.

The amphitheatre on Mt Archer will open to the public in May
Rockhampton regional mayor Margaret Strelow confirmed there has already been one specific request to book the venue for a wedding.

"We're waiting until it's finished to take bookings but there's been quite a rush of interest in holding private functions in this beautiful setting,” she said.

"Following a push for extra facilities, the federal government is also providing new, disability-compliant toilets and a baby change room for the public.”

The amphitheatre on Mt Archer will open to the public in May
Mt Archer remains closed to visitors while heavy roadworks continue to widen the access road, but Council will open it on weekends during the Easter school holidays.

Ironically, the Cyclone Marcia disaster played a role in the project in opening up the canopy to the vista over the Fitzroy.

Mayor Strelow said it was particularly fitting that the amphitheatre, and the playground under construction nearby, is constructed from sandstone from Stanwell.

The amphitheatre on Mt Archer will open to the public in May
"It's the same stone used in our Customs House as well as architecture all over the world, including some of Brisbane and Sydney's most beautiful historic buildings.”

She acknowledged that, despite the Council's contribution of $70,000, the amphitheatre project was "largely thanks to Brittany”.

The State Government's contribution was $400,000.

Brittany Lauga, State Member for Keppel, made a commitment to the project during her 2017 campaign election.

"I've enjoyed coming here since I was a little girl,” she said.

"Today the mountain in growing up into a place where locals and tourists alike will enjoy; it will really put Rockhampton on the map.”

Lauga has been in discussion "for years” with organisers of the Challenge the Mountain, a popular series of events for runners, walkers and cyclists of all abilities.

Its after party will be one of many community events to take place at the amphitheatre and its surrounds.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

