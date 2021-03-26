Menu
Rain at sunset
Crime

Verbal altercation over allegations of adult threatening child

Kerri-Anne Mesner
26th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Yelling and swearing at a woman in the main street of Mount Morgan has cost one woman $400.

La-Toya Barbara Grahame, 27, pleaded guilty on March 16 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of public nuisance in the vicinity of a licensed venue.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police were called to a disturbance outside the Leichhardt Hotel in Mount Morgan at 3pm on January 25, 2021.

He said police found Grahame in a verbal altercation with another woman at the intersection with the yelling and swearing heard by many as Grahame walked up East St.

“It could be heard inside the museum,” Mr Fox said.

He said Grahame told police the woman in the altercation had been threatening her son.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said her client, a mother of three, claimed her 10-year-old was being harassed by the woman and she had reacted in “a poor way”.

Grahame was fined $400 and no conviction was recorded.

public nuisance rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

