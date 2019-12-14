Verbal stoush follows Roar loss

A NASTY war of words erupted between rival coaches Robbie Fowler and Mark Rudan after Brisbane Roar's disappointing A-League campaign continued with a 2-0 loss to Western United at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night.

Former Roar star Besart Berisha and Connor Pain scored for the competition newcomers, whose fifth win of the season moved them, temporarily at least, into third spot on the ladder.

In contrast, the Fowler-coached Roar lost for the fifth time in just nine games, and depending on other results, could be bottom of the league come the end of the round on Sunday night.

While Brisbane weren't as bad as they were in their 5-1 loss to Sydney FC last Saturday, their lack of imagination, thrust and penetration in attack is a huge concern for Liverpool legend Fowler.

The Roar dominated possession and territory but it amounted to nothing because of slow movement, lateral passing, indifferent crossing and a lack of urgency in and around United's penalty area.

United coach Rudan said his side played "smart football" in energy-sapping conditions.

"You've got so many out there who put in such a fantastic shift," he said.

"It was a very smart game plan I thought, and executed to perfection.

"I thought we were smoking cigars in the second half. We were really in control the whole time without the ball."

However, the on-field action was overshadowed by an ugly post-match spat between the clubs after Rudan objected to Fowler not sticking around to shake his hand.

Roar coach Robbie Fowler shows some emotion during the match. Picture: Getty Images

"I went over to shake hands with the opposition coach, and they weren't around," Rudan said.

"I asked the (Roar) CEO (David Pourre) post game and he quite surprisingly had a crack as well.

"I know he's under pressure, I know Robbie Fowler's under pressure but … you go and still respect the opposition coach.

"I was very disappointed in Robbie, and obviously his assistant coach, and David."

Fowler said he wasn't willing to wait for Rudan to finish his post-match celebrations.

"If he's offended by that then I apologise but … I'm disappointed by a lot of things he did as well," Fowler said.

"He's gone up to my CEO and instigated an argument, saying that we're an 'effing disgrace'. For him to be saying that is disgraceful.

United coach Mark Rudan during Friday night’s match. Picture: AAP

"He needs to look at himself. He wants to look at the performance of some of his players going down … it's cheating. The game doesn't need it."

Pourre said Rudan had "made a beeline" for him to "instigate his foul language".

"I felt that Mark certainly stepped over the line," Pourre said.

"His vocabulary wasn't real English, and I thought the way he tackled the game ... they might think it's tactically smart, but that's not going to put bums on seats.

"Mark, butter wouldn't melt in his mouth, I think he should pause and reflect on how he thinks he should approach the CEO of the club when there was certainly no instigation on my behalf."

WESTERN UNITED 2 (Connor Pain 11m, Besart Berisha 45+1m) BRISBANE ROAR 0 at Suncorp Stadium. Crowd: 8,582. Referee: Chris Beath

