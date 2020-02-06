Verdict for Neerkol worker at centre of child sex claims

A FORMER Neerkol employee has been found not guilty of charges in relation to one complainant who alleged repeat child sex abuse incidents at the orphanage and a hostel in Rockhampton over seven years.

Kevin Leslie Baker, 80, was this morning found not guilty of seven counts of rape, one deprivation of liberty, seven indecent assault counts and two counts of carnal knowledge against the order of nature.

The verdicts came after a three day trial in the Gladstone District Court where the complainant, one of her counsellors and Mr Baker gave evidence.

The complainant claimed the alleged offences against herself by Mr Baker took place after she allegedly witnessed Mr Baker sexually assault a boy in the bakehouse at Neerkol in 1961, not long after she arrived to live at the orphanage with her siblings.

The allegations included the complainant being tied to a cross and raped by three men – one she said was Mr Baker – along with her “having the devil grow inside (her) stomach” and it being purple when the nuns took it out.

More to come.