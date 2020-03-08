Verdict: Will Toowoomba business owner return to Rocky?

RAY Wust travelled about eight hours to meet his Central Queensland customers for his first Rockhampton visit over the weekend.

The proprietor of Australian Wildlife Supplies from Westbrook in the Toowoomba region, Mr Wust set up shop at this year’s Rockhampton Bird Sale, which saw plenty of bird keepers flock to the showgrounds.

As he spoke to The Morning Bulletin inside the Robert Schwarten Pavilion yesterday morning, Mr Wust was thrilled with the positive response he received.

“A lot of our customers who visit our online website (are from the region), and we send a lot of seed and other products up this way,” he said.

Mr Wust found the sale to be a great opportunity for him to meet his customers face-to-face.

“We go to a few different sales (more so in southeast Queensland) and there’s a lot of people here, everyone’s been nice and they’ve enjoyed us coming up,” he said.

As his customers found various products that suited the particular birds they care for, Mr Wust was keen to make another trip to Rockhampton in the future.

“There’s experienced bird keepers and novices who’ve come here to find out what they need to do to look after their favourite pet,” he said.

“One hundred per cent we’ll definitely be back.”

Australian Wildlife Supplies are a distributor for Wombaroo and Paswell products.

They specialise in products for sick, injured or orphaned animals, also supplying special seed mixes for birds.

Contact Australian ­Wildlife Supplies on 0417 749 501, or you can visit wildlife ­supplies.com.au.