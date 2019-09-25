Menu
Veronicas hit back at claims of plane stunt

by Thomas Morgan
25th Sep 2019 5:21 AM
BRISBANE pop sisters The Veronicas have hit back at claims their stoush with Qantas was a publicity stunt.

Twins Jessica and Lisa Origliasso, 34, were deemed security risks and escorted off a Sydney-to-Brisbane flight by police on Sunday after the pair allegedly refused to follow instructions from the crew relating to their luggage in an overhead compartment.

Following rumours the incident may unfold on-screen, with MTV set to air The Veronicas' very own Kardashian-style reality show on Foxtel in November, the duo told The Project on Tuesday night it was "a legal matter, not a publicity stunt".

The Veronicas said they were asked to adjust one of their bags in the overhead locker but were too short, and a female flight attendant refused to assist due to company policy.

Jessica said when an attendant returned with a supervisor Lisa asked for their names "because we were unable to see on their identification tags their names",

"At that point, they told us they were calling security," Jessica said.

 

 

The sisters denied they had been told not to video the incident, but a Qantas spokeswoman told The Courier-Mail "the passengers were asked to stop filming".

When asked on The Project if they were prepared to release the full footage, the Veronicas said "absolutely".

Social media users have rallied around the sisters since the incident, noting their short stature would not have helped the situation.

A spokesperson for Qantas previously said two passengers had become disruptive after refusing to place their cabin baggage in the overhead bin and were offloaded.

The sisters, who denied any wrongdoing, have previously described the incident as being "escalated without explanation" and "incredibly intimidating and confusing".

No further action was taken by police and they were allowed to catch a later flight to Brisbane.

foxtel publicity qantas the veronicas

