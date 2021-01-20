Menu
Coal ships queued up at Hay Point and Dalrymple Bay Coal loading facilities. Picture: Daryl Wright
‘Very concerned’: Coal ships still stuck off China

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
20th Jan 2021 10:16 AM
Coal ships stuck off China’s coast remain a worry for Queensland jobs, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says.

Ms Palaszczuk told reporters on Wednesday morning that she would be happy to raise the ongoing issue at National Cabinet this Friday.

“There are still coal ships off China,” she said.

“Those diplomatic negotiations are between the Australian Government and Chinese Government.

“We are very concerned it could have long-term impacts on Queensland jobs.”

It comes as Federal Labor leader Anthony Albanese prepares to give a major foreign policy speech to the Perth USAsia Centre on Wednesday morning.

The New Daily reports Mr Albanese’s speech will discuss how the government’s public call for an international inquiry into the outbreak of COVID-19 was, in his opinion, the wrong move.

“It burned capital with a poorly managed call for an inquiry, which was always going to take place,” the speech reads.

“A key task for Australia will be ensuring any settling point that is reached between the two powers will take account of the interests of the countries of the Indo-Pacific.”

