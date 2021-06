At only seven months old, little Greyson wasn’t allowed to gorge himself on fairy floss and dagwood dogs just yet.

Dressed in his cute shark suit, he was on his way to the petting zoo.

Mum Melanie used to show dogs with her family, and only went on the ‘Vomitron’ ride to show off to her brother.

Wednesday was the first day of the Rockhampton Show; the Morning Bulletin will bring you more social pics today, June 10.