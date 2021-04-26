A DECENT-sized scrub python hitching a free ride up the range gave a Kuranda woman the fright of her life when the reptilian stowaway popped out from under the bonnet.

The already dicey trip home in driving rain last night had Nerida Bedwell, her 10-year-old daughter and 15-year-old niece hitting the panic button between the Henry Ross lookout and the top of the mountain.

"We were all very freaked out," she said. "My older niece in the (front seat) jumped in the back of the car.

"Snakes are my biggest fear, I hate them."

A 2m scrub python gave a Kuranda mum the fright of her life on Sunday night. Picture: Nerida Bedwell

The disability worker said the snake, estimated to be 2m long, kept disappearing and remerging through the windscreen until reaching the top of the range.

"I don't know what was better, if it disappeared (or not) because I didn't know where it was, it was a giant thing," she said.

Hitting the brakes failed to dislodge the uninvited guest and pulling over on the narrow winding road was not an option.

"Then we got to the top of the range and pulled into a friend's place and they pulled it out from under the bonnet," she said.

Ms Bedwell was so shaken by the ordeal she couldn't get out of the driver's seat to witness the snake's relocation in nearby bush, however she breathed a huge sigh of relief to know scrubby was finally gone.

A common Far North Queensland snake species, the scrub python or amethystine python can grow to more than 7m long, making it one of Australia's largest and longest snakes.

Originally published as 'Very freaked out: Stowaway snake gives mum fright of her life