Very high fire danger expected until the weekend

A ‘VERY high fire’ danger is in place for the Central Highlands and Coalfields and is set to stick around until at least Saturday.

Coinciding with the high fire danger are temperatures in the low to mid 30s and winds around 20kmh.

No rain is expected to fall in this period and only a small chance of falls is expected on the weekend.

According to Queensland Fire Service, a total fire ban has been in place for the Central Highlands region since October 11 and is set to be lifted on Saturday when the fire danger rating is expected the be lowered due to rain.

However, a spokesman from the Bureau of Meteorology emphasised falls in the Central Highlands will be “very isolated”.

He said the CH region could expect “hit and miss”, weak showers and thunderstorms starting Monday.

Falls for Rockhampton and the coast are even less likely.

The Carnarvon ranges will have the best chance of falls between Monday and Tuesday.

Rockhampton and the Cap Coast will be a few degrees cooler than the Central Highland communities this week.