Celebrity

‘Very sad’ Ariana quits social media

by Francesca Bacardi
18th Oct 2018 3:23 PM

ARIANA Grande is bidding social media adieu in the wake of her breakup with Pete Davidson.

"OK today was v special and i'm so grateful i was able to be there," Grande wrote in a since-deleted Instagram story (via People), referring to Tuesday's taping of US TV special A Very Wicked Halloween.

 

"Time to say bye bye again to the internet for just a lil bit," Grande, 25, continued. "It's hard not to bump news n stuff that I'm not trying to see rn. It's very sad and we're all tryin very hard to keep going. love u. and thank u for bein here always," Grande added.

Grande's hiatus came hours after she posted about how she nearly let her anxiety prevent her from performing in the Wicked special and just a couple of days after she and Davidson, 24, called off their engagement. Though news of their split broke Sunday, an insider told Page Six that they had broken up earlier and tried to keep it under wraps.

The God Is a Woman singer since has returned the nearly $US 100,000 engagement ring to Davidson but decided to keep their pet pig, Piggy Smallz.

 

This story originally appeared on the New York Post and is republished here with permission.

