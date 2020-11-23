‘Very sad’: Community disappointed over water park closure

After a thorough inspection, Isaac Regional Council has announced the water park at the Greg Cruickshank Aquatic Centre won't re-open this summer due to deterioration, particularly the soft-fall material on the base.

MORANBAH community members have expressed their disappointed after Isaac Regional Council announced the permanent closure of the water park at the local pool.

After a thorough inspection, council confirmed the water park at the Greg Cruickshank Aquatic Centre would not be reopened for the summer holidays.

“A close inspection this week confirms deterioration of the water park – particularly the ‘soft-fall’ material covering the base – during the enforced COVID closure makes reopening impossible this summer,” Mayor Anne Baker said.

“This is very disappointing.”

She said the future of the water park was discussed at last week’s council meeting.

“ … we were hoping ways could be found to reopen for the coming school holidays. Unfortunately, that is not possible,” Cr Baker said.

Community members responded to the announcement on Facebook, sharing their disappointment.

“This is so disappointing after so much money was donated and spent to make this happen and now we are back to square one,” Sam Geeves wrote.

Rebekah Neibling responded to the post, saying it was “very sad” the water park would be closed, as the children “adored it”.

“Very sad … I’ve heard it’s going to be replaced with a paddle pool but would be great to have a water park again as the kids in town adored it.”

Chloe Elizabeth Harvey believes the “price of entry should be reduced”.

Dave Shearman questioned what council was doing with rate payers’ money.

“They get given tens of thousands in donations from local businesses for these things but can’t maintain them, then they waste money – bitumen streets around town.”

Cr Baker said council was determined to provide a water feature for young families in the future, putting it out to community consultation.

“Now, we will look at ideas for what can replace the water park, particularly considering the needs of younger children for whom the 50-metre and 25-metre pools are not an option,” she said.

“Community consultation will commence soon to consider alternatives to the existing water park, for example, a wading pool and/or wet area with sprays.”

Council is expected to develop and publish details of the community consultation process in the next few weeks.

The Moranbah water park was part of a $6.5 million refurbishment of the Greg Cruickshank Aquatic Centre.

The revamped aquatic centre opened its doors to the public in January, 2012 and included the water play area, a dry playground and an enclosure around the 25m heated pool.

The refurbishment was delivered through the council’s partnerships with BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) and Anglo American.