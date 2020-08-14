‘Very serious’: Grave fears after man vanishes

A major police investigation is under way after the mysterious disappearance of a man who was in Cairns for work.

A major police investigation is under way after the mysterious disappearance of a man who was in Cairns for work.

A MAJOR police investigation is under way after the mysterious disappearance of a Brisbane man who was in Cairns for work.

Anthony Brady, 52, arrived in the city on Monday and was due to fly home on Thursday, but his worried family raised the alarm when he did not make his flight.

Mr Brady, who works as an auditor for service stations, was last seen walking north on Sheridan St about 9pm on Wednesday after buying items at the Caltex service station on the corner of Minnie St.

Police believe he had walked from the Cairns Plaza Hotel where he had been staying to attend the station.

Police are seeking assistance from the community to locate a 52-year-old Anthony Brady.

Det Sen-Sgt Ed Kinbacher said they were canvasing CCTV and traffic cameras and speaking with nearby businesses, but police held grave concerns for Mr Brady's safety.

"This is serious," he said.

"We've mounted a full investigation in regards to this matter."

He said Mr Brady was typically a man of "regular habits" who had recently been married and had no known medical conditions.

"He's just a normal Joe basically," he said.

"There is no known basis at this point why (he is missing).

"We have significant concerns for his welfare.

He said police were "keeping our options open", but could not dismiss foul play.

He has called on public help, for anyone walking in the area at the time he was last seen, or may have been travelling in their vehicle with dashcam between 9-10.30pm on Wednesday.

Mr Brady is understood to be from the Brisbane suburb of Enoggera and had previously only travelled to Cairns for work once prior.

Det Sen-Sgt Kinbacher confirmed the Caltex where he was last seen was not the company he was in Cairns working for.

He is described as caucasian, about 180cm tall with a fair complexion. He has an average build with greying dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as 'Very serious': Grave fears after man vanishes in Cairns