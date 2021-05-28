Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
As she received her first dose of AstraZeneca this morning, Health Minister Yvette D’Ath promised the vaccination rollout would soon be expanded.
As she received her first dose of AstraZeneca this morning, Health Minister Yvette D’Ath promised the vaccination rollout would soon be expanded.
Health

‘Very soon’: Vaccinations to be expanded to those aged 40-49

by Hayden Johnson
28th May 2021 10:07 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath has received her first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine amid a growing COVID outbreak in Victoria.

Ms D'Ath, 50, received the jab in Redcliffe on Friday morning, and is encouraging other people over 50 to book in an appointment with their GP.

She also said vaccinations would "very soon" be expanded to people aged between 40-49.

Queensland recorded no new cases of community transmission, however Ms D'Ath is warning people to remain vigilant as Victoria grapples with its latest outbreak.

She is urging people to do the right thing in entering Queensland and said police would be conducting random checks to insure those crossing the border had not come from Victoria.

Originally published as 'Very soon': Vaccinations to be expanded to those aged 40-49

coronavirus covid-9 vaccine health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ woman charged over alleged stolen vehicle offences

        Premium Content CQ woman charged over alleged stolen vehicle offences

        Crime She was arrested and taken into custody on Wednesday night.

        $5.5 million mansion to be built on coast beachfront

        Premium Content $5.5 million mansion to be built on coast beachfront

        Property Tenders for construction of multi-million dollar property now open

        Planned burn for coastal town this weekend

        Premium Content Planned burn for coastal town this weekend

        Environment Nearby residents are advised to close windows and doors.

        • 28th May 2021 9:00 AM
        Rain-starved residents pray for a ‘Miracle on the Mount’

        Premium Content Rain-starved residents pray for a ‘Miracle on the Mount’

        Weather Parishioners from four churches will gather in prayer and song in a bid to end the...