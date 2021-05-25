‘Very special’: CQ celebrates 100 years of ambulance station

Sisters Wilma Langton and Gail Condie at the 100 year celebration of the Springsure Ambulance Station at the Springsure Golf Club on Saturday, May 22. Their father William (Bill) Ogston was one of the first officer's in charge of the Springsure station.

Community members and past residents travelled from near and far to celebrate 100 years of the Springsure Ambulance Service on Saturday, May 22.

Myra Stanton travelled from Emerald in a last minute decision to attend the commemorative event.

Much to her surprise, Ms Stanton found the documentation of her father’s (Des Cahill) birth in an old history book on display.

“I was just looking through these books, flipped through to 1932 and the date and I saw where my dad’s aunty has rang the ambulance to pick up his mother to bring her to hospital to be born. I was just so excited,” she said.

“I just love history and I never expected to find anything today and it’s made me quite emotional actually.

“The books have been burnt and that history could’ve been gone.

“But I was just so excited to see that. It goes to show you don’t know what you're going to find when you go anywhere.

“I’m just really grateful to have the ambulance who can be there for joyous times.”

More than 50 people gathered at the Springsure Golf Club to look back over the 100 years that had turned the station into what it is today.

Sisters Wilma Langton and Gail Condie were among the group, travelling from Yeppoon to donate items from their father William (Bill) Ogston, who served at the station for 30 years until retiring in 1975.

The women donated his medals, medical kits and many photos to be displayed at the station.

The pair grew up in Springsure, helping their father on many occasions, including driving while he treated patients.

“It’s been great to be back here,” Mrs Langton said.

“We’re so pleased they want to keep all this [donated items] as the history of the ambulance. That to me is very special.”

Springsure emergency services.

Mrs Condie said they never had any hesitation in returning to the small Central Highlands town to commemorate what was originally known as the Queensland Ambulance Transport Brigade.

“It’s been really great to be here,” she said.



“I think Linda has done a tremendous job in getting us all together to look back on history and tell our stories.”

A range of historical items were on display at the event, Springsure Local Ambulance Committee members were recognised with long service awards and a celebratory cake marked the occasion.

Myra Stanton found the call out note of her father's birth in one of the historical books on display.

Central Queensland district Chief Superintendent Warren Kellett said it was great to see so many people turn out to support the regional service.

“The ambulance service has been part of the community for a long time, especially here in Springsure,” he said.

“Today we celebrate 100 years and that’s a significant milestone, especially for a small, rural community.

“One hundred years ago it was run by chook raffles and donations and we’ve evolved a lot since then.

“We couldn’t have got there without the community and the community have come out to support us, which is incredible.

“The rural communities are the backbone of our nation. Without them, we wouldn’t be where we are.”

Originally published as ‘Very special’: CQ celebrates 100 years of ambulance station