Vessel rescued after drifting onto rock wall in harbour

A vessel lost steering and drifted onto the rock wall in Rosslyn Bay Harbour on Monday, April 26, and required assistance from Yeppoon Coast Guard.

Yeppoon Coast Guard Operations Centre was contacted by the skipper of the 5.3-metre runabout, which had four persons on board, about 9am.

Marine Assist Rescue, skippered by Rob Wills, provided the vessel with a very short tow back to the pontoon.

Four trainees undertook their Ship Safety Skill Set that afternoon at North Keppel Island.

The assessment required students to undertake a number of tasks both in and out of the water including swim tests, the use of life saving devices, and, the use of life rafts.

All students successfully completed their training.

RV McDonalds being launched in Rosslyn Bay Harbour. Picture: Contributed

Yeppoon Coast Guard held its Marine Radio School course on Saturday, with eight students attending and completing the course.

The course educated students in the correct operation of VHF and MF/HF radios.

With no calls for assistance at the weekend, Echo Crew used the opportunity to train in rough conditions.

Training included restricted waters operations with RV McDonalds and vessel manoeuvres and towing activities with Yeppoon Rescue 1 and MAR in Keppel and Statue Bays.