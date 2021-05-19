Menu
Crane lifting boat motor at Rosslyn Bay Harbour. Picture: Contributed
Vessel towed back to Rosslyn Bay Harbour with broken motor

Aden Stokes
19th May 2021 9:11 AM
Yeppoon Coast Guard towed a boat with a broken motor back to Rosslyn Bay Harbour last Wednesday, as well as ferried paramedics to Great Keppel Island to treat a patient for a reported marine sting.

A boater called coast guard about 11.30am on May 12 to report the 200hp motor had broken off the vessel’s transom and was submerged, hanging by its control cables about 2m underwater.

Marine Assist Rescue, skippered by Rex Kirk, departed Rosslyn Bay Harbour for Findlays Reef at 12pm.

The distressed vessel was located and towed back to the harbour at only 3 knots, to avoid damaging the transom of the fibreglass vessel.

The owner engaged a crane to lift the engine from the ramp and place it back on the boat.

The boater was grateful and made a large donation to coast guard.

That evening, coast guard received a call from Queensland Ambulance Service to request a paramedic be ferried to Svendsens Beach on Great Keppel Island to treat a patient for a reported marine sting.

Yeppoon Rescue One, skippered by Kingsley Bartle, departed Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 8.50pm with a paramedic on board.

On arrival at Svendsens Beach, Yeppoon Rescue One was met by a tender from shore and they ferried the paramedic ashore to assess the patient, a woman in her 30s who was reportedly stung by an Irukandji jellyfish to the pelvic area about 5pm that afternoon.

Yeppoon Rescue One returned to Rosslyn Bay Harbour with the patient and her partner at 11.10pm.

She was transported to Capricorn Coast Hospital in a stable condition.

According to Yeppoon Coast Guard, weather for boating over the next week is not going to be good with strong South-easterly winds forecast.

