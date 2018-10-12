Vessels come close to disaster at Rosslyn Bay Harbour

STRONG winds and engine troubles kept Yeppoon Coast Guard busy this week.

On Tuesday, a 15-metre yacht, Tantalus came close to a collision with Rosslyn Bay Harbour's brick wall.

The vessel was anchored near the rock wall at the harbour entrance with two people on board when it run aground in the sand near the wall on low tide.

A Coast Guard crew and Gormans Removals Rescue, with skipper Kingsley Bartle attempted to move the yacht but the tow line broke.

With a second tow line, Gormans held the yacht while waiting for the tide to rise before it was towed into deeper water.

Later that day, a 12-metre catamaran with two passengers called from GKI for assistance to enter the harbour for repairs after an engine malfunction.

Because of a low tide Gormans towed the vessel into the harbour at 10.15am and secured it between the boat ramps over the sand overnight.

Gormans took the vessel in tow at noon the following day and released it a mile north of the harbour so it could sail to GKI.

Not long after being released, Gormans had to help again after the owner made an urgent call for assistance as he was unable to control the vessel as it drifted towards the rock wall.

During rough conditions this week, a 4.9 metre power boat and yacht also required assistance after engine problems off the coast. Crews towed both vessels back to the harbour.