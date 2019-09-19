Vet surgery crowned Central Highlands business of the year

Haylee Martin, Alliza Marino, Angela Sutherland and Jessica Perkins of Maraboon Vet Surgery, which was crowned Business of the Year at the 2019 Central Highlands Business Excellence Awards.

Haylee Martin, Alliza Marino, Angela Sutherland and Jessica Perkins of Maraboon Vet Surgery, which was crowned Business of the Year at the 2019 Central Highlands Business Excellence Awards.

MARABOON Veterinary Surgery reigns supreme after being crowned Business of the Year at the 2019 Central Highlands Business Excellence Awards.

More than 250 people attended Saturday night’s sold-out gala dinner event to celebrate and acknowledge the achievements of local businesses nominated across 11 categories.

Owner, director and head veterinarian of Maraboon Vet Surgery Angela Sutherland said she was astonished when she found out the business had won the CHDC Business of the Year Award.

Dr Angela Sutherland and Tilly at Maraboon Vet Surgery.

“We were already celebrating winning the Central Highlands Regional Council Health, Fitness and Wellbeing Award,” she said.

“We thought that was done – we were very proud of ourselves and were acknowledging that win.

“They called up business of the year and had to encourage us to go on stage to accept the award because we couldn’t believe it.

“We were very shocked, humbled and amazed.”

Ms Sutherland said it felt nice to see other people recognised their passion, how much they care and the good job they do.

Maraboon Veterinary Surgery is a family-based practice in Emerald, which specialises in small animal services.

The facility features a full-service hospital and a vet on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Adani Australia Regional Content Manager Suzanne Mitchell (far right) presented Hall of Fame Awards to Jason and Tracey O'Loughlin of Fair Dinkum Meats and Ian Rankine and Bronwyn Reid of 4T Consultants.

Ms Sutherland said winning the title of business of the year reassured the team what they were doing was valued and appreciated in the community.

“It gives our team some recognition for the hard work we do every day,” she said.

“It’s just really nice to be publicly acknowledged that we are a good facility. We are so proud.”

Sandra Hobbs, general manager of the Central Highlands Development Corporation, congratulated Mara­boon Veterinary Surgery on achieving excellence in all facets of its business.

“The independent judging panel found that Maraboon Veterinary Surgery has a clear understanding of its niche market and a strong grasp of financial and asset management,” Ms Hobbs said.

“This is underpinned by a commitment to service delivery and the deployment of the diverse skills of their team, combined with an innovative approach to growth and their vision for the future.”

Takarakka Bush Resort won the People’s Choice Award for attracting the largest number of public votes out of 47 local nominated businesses.

Takarakka Bush Resort's Christine Guy with the People's Choice Award.

Takarakka Bush Resort won the People’s Choice Award for attracting the largest number of public votes out of 47 local nominated businesses.

4T Consultants and Fair Dinkum Meats were inducted into the Awards Hall of Fame for each receiving an award in three separate Central Highlands Business Excellence Awards.

Other stars of the night included Yumba Bimbi Support Services, which took home the inaugural Not-for-Profit Award, and Blackwater’s Country Allure, named Emerging Business of the Year and whose owner and operator Angela Taylor was crowned Young Business Leader of the Year.

Maraboon Veterinary Surgery is located at 61 Hospital Rd, Emerald, and is open 8am–5pm Monday to Friday and 8.30am–12pm Saturday.

The Agribusiness Award-winning CHRRUP team with the Local Buying Foundation's Steve Brown (far left) and Kristy Marks (far right).

CHDC LIST OF BUSINESS WINNERS

Capricorn Enterprise Tourism, Hospitality and Events Award

WINNER: Roses and Beans

CQ Inland Port Manufacturing, Trades and Construction Award

WINNER: GT HOSES

The Qld Department of Agriculture and Fisheries Agribusiness Award

WINNER: CHRRUP

Central Highlands Regional Council Health, Fitness and Wellbeing Award

WINNER: Sutherland and Reynolds — Maraboon Veterinary Surgery

Central Highlands Regional Council Retail, Wholesale and Distribution Services Award

WINNER: Fair Dinkum Meats

Qantas Professional and Business Services Award

WINNER: 4T Consultants

H.E.M.E. Research and Skills Development Award

WINNER: Heumillers Enterprises

Local Buying Foundation Innovation and Technology Award

WINNER: SwarmFarm

Local Buying Foundation Not-for-Profit Award

WINNER: Yumba Bimbi Support Services

CQU Young Business Leader of the Year Award

WINNER: Angela Taylor — Country Allure

Advance Queensland Emerging Business of the Year Award

WINNER: Country Allure

CHDC Business of the Year Award

WINNER: Sutherland and Reynolds — Maraboon Veterinary Surgery

Hall of Fame Inductees

4T Consultants

Fair Dinkum Meats

People’s Choice for Customer Service Award

WINNER: Takarakka Bush Resort