Vet surgery warns of parvo outbreak fear after 3 new cases

Little Munter in isolation with the parvo virus.

THREE CASES of parvo virus have been confirmed in Yeppoon and a local vet is urging owners to keep their pets vaccinated.

Yeppoon Veterinary Surgery announced the news and advised owners to ensure their pet’s vaccinations were up to date and not to take a puppy anywhere until they were fully vaccinated.

Puppies have their first parvo virus vaccination at six to eights weeks and then require two boosters after this.

The virus can be very easily spread, through dog to dog contact, or from humans patting and cuddling an infected puppy and touching another and carrying the virus on shoes.

Practice Manager Jo Kunkel said the three cases at the surgery had come in the past week with two at the weekend and one early this week.

One case was for a seven-month-old puppy that missed its third vaccination.

The other cases were for puppies between 10 and 14 weeks and were due for their second and third vaccinations.

“I just think there is not a lot of education and knowledge around the vaccination,” Ms Kunkel said.

“We stress on not taking them anywhere until they have had all their vaccinations.”

Ms Kunkel said there was a concern there would be an outbreak, but she hoped it wouldn’t come to that.

“It only takes a couple and people going out and spreading it,” she said.

Parvo was a very broad disease to treat Ms Kunkel said, it could cost anywhere between $1200 to $3,000 in vet costs.

There is also no guarantee the puppy will survive.

In these current cases, the owners have been able to afford the treatment but in previous occasions, Ms Kunkel said owners had not always been able to.

“Other years we have had people who have had to put them down,” she said.

While it is more common in puppies, there is a low risk for adult dogs.

Ms Kunkel advised the yearly booster would help prevent adult dogs contracting the disease.

The main signs to look for if your dog has parvo is going off food, bloody diarrhoea, lethargy, signs of anorexia and vomiting.