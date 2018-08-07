Vet warns pet owners to check pets after dog dies from tick

BOX OF TICKS: Paralysis ticks can cause a whole world of worry if left to do their business.

ROCKHAMPTON vets are urging pet owners to be vigilant with tick prevention after a dog died from a paralysis tick bite on Sunday.

Alma Street Veterinary Clinic's Dr Greg Muir said Rockhampton pet owners should maintain preventative measures year round to combat the high cases of ticks in certain areas.

Such preventative measures include oral products like Bravecto and Nexguard which can treat pets for 1-3 months, top spots every couple of weeks or preventative collars.

The simplest way to locate and remove ticks is by checking a pet over completely.

"Some areas have a higher incident of ticks - close to bush areas, up Mt Archer, at the beach, at the Byfields and Cawarral,” Dr Muir said.

"If you leave in one of those areas, going over your pet every day is important even if you use prevention.”

Dr Muir said owners should look out for paralysis or wobbliness in the back legs, which can extend to total paralysis.

Other symptoms include vomiting, voice change, breathing difficulty and coughing.

"The early you get them, the better,” Dr Muir said.

"However, sometimes some dogs just continue to deteriorate and we can't save them because they might be more susceptible to the tick toxin.

"If we get them in the early stages, there's a tick anti-serum and with treatment the survival rate is good.

"It's just the odd one that gets complicated.”

Karen Turner was taking care of a friend's six-year-old husky cross on Wednesday when she noticed something was terribly wrong with the dog.

"He couldn't use his back legs and he wasn't well,” she said.

"They said he was overweight and had to go on a diet because they thought he might have spinal problems.”

Ms Turner bought the dog home the next morning but by Friday morning he had deteriorated even further.

He could no longer use his front legs.

It was when staff removed the dog's collar to prepare for x-rays that they discovered a paralysis tick.

They then administered treatment serum on Saturday night but by Sunday morning, the dog had died.

On Monday, Ms Turner buried the dog, said a few words and had a beer to farewell her family's four-legged friend.

"We're devastated... it's heartbreaking,” she said.

"He was a beautiful dog. The most placid dog you could ever want.

"He never caused any trouble and he didn't deserve this.

"He could've been saved with a lift of his collar.”

Tick prevention can be purchased at your local veterinary clinic and help prevent tick bites year-round, particularly during peak tick time from late August to January.