Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Harry M Miller has passed away.
Harry M Miller has passed away.
Breaking

Entertainment legend Harry M. Miller dies

by Nick Bond
5th Jul 2018 8:10 AM

VETERAN Australian celebrity manager Harry M. Miller has died at the age of 84.

The manager, promoter and publicist represented a colourful and often controversial collection of public figures throughout his career, including Lindy Chamberlain and Judy Moran.

His career achievements were many and varied: He brought some of the world's biggest acts to Australia in the 1960s including The Rolling Stones and Beach Boys. He's also credited with discovering a 16-year-old Marcia Hines in Boston, flying her to Australia to star in his production of Hair - a role that kickstarted her career down under.

In 1992, Miller produced the national arena production of stage musical Jesus Christ Superstar, which became a massive hit with an all-star cast including John Farnham, Kate Ceberano and Jon Stevens.

 

Harry M Miller was the man behind some of Australian entertainment’s biggest success stories.
Harry M Miller was the man behind some of Australian entertainment’s biggest success stories.

He retired in 2009 and in 2011 revealed he had been diagnosed with dementia.

His agency, which represents stars such as TV host Osher Gunsberg and horse trainer Gai Waterhouse, says the "visionary" agent and theatrical producer died peacefully in Sydney on Wednesday.

"By his side were his long term partner Simmone Logue, daughters Justine, Brook and Lauren and their mother Wendy," his business HMMG said in a statement on Thursday.

Tributes are starting to flow in this morning:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

.

celebrity celebrity agent editors picks harry m miller

Top Stories

    Gracemere man killed in Bruce Highway rollover

    Gracemere man killed in Bruce Highway rollover

    News POLICE are investigating the cause of a fatal single vehicle crash that killed a Gracemere man.

    Council says it's time to move Yeppoon Showgrounds

    premium_icon Council says it's time to move Yeppoon Showgrounds

    News Dedicated regional equestrian sports precinct at the heart of plans

    Young coward puncher jailed after vicious attack

    premium_icon Young coward puncher jailed after vicious attack

    Crime Not only has he wrecked his life but also his victim's face.

    AURIZON: She defied the odds only to have it taken away

    premium_icon AURIZON: She defied the odds only to have it taken away

    Opinion 'I was given one chance now I need another one'

    Local Partners