Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Avraam Papadopoulos of the Roar during the Round 7 A-League match between Newcastle Jets and Brisbane Roar at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, Sunday, December 9, 2018. (AAP Image/Darren Pateman) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Avraam Papadopoulos of the Roar during the Round 7 A-League match between Newcastle Jets and Brisbane Roar at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, Sunday, December 9, 2018. (AAP Image/Darren Pateman) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Soccer

Veteran defender leaves the Roar

by Marco Monteverde
28th Jan 2019 9:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Experienced defender Avraam Papadopoulos has parted ways with Brisbane Roar.

The 34-year-old former Greek international and the Roar have agreed to a mutual termination of his Brisbane contract which was due to expire at the end of the season.

Weekend reports out of Greece suggested Papadopoulos, currently sidelined with a buttock injury, was keen to rejoin his former club Olympiacos.

Papadopoulos - already in Greece where he is receiving treatment for his injury - joined the Roar in February 2017, and made 35 appearances in all competitions for the club.

His last game for the struggling Roar was Brisbane's 4-1 A-League loss to Wellington Phoenix at Westpac Stadium on December 22.

That defeat was also former coach John Aloisi's final match in charge before his resignation less than a week later.

More Stories

a-league avraam papadopoulos brisbane roar olympiacos
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    What's open and closed in CQ on Australia Day holiday

    premium_icon What's open and closed in CQ on Australia Day holiday

    Whats On The cafes and venues open in Rockhampton and Yeppoon

    Baby boy fathered by 12-year-old and her step dad

    premium_icon Baby boy fathered by 12-year-old and her step dad

    Crime The girl was visibly pregnant when investigators became involved.

    Australia Day festivities interrupted by call for help

    premium_icon Australia Day festivities interrupted by call for help

    News A day on the water wasn't without difficulties for some

    Bus stop drunk had outstanding assault police charges

    premium_icon Bus stop drunk had outstanding assault police charges

    Crime He punched and scissor locked an officer