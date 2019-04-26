Veteran eager to make most of new campaign

SUNSHINE Coast captain Laura Langman says she feels like a different player after spending a year away from the sport and is eager to add some "icing on the cake” for her game.

Langman was a crucial piece to the Lightning's maiden championship in 2017 but decided to take a break from netball and head back to New Zealand last year.

The veteran Silver Fern has since returned refreshed and ready for a new Super Netball season, even being awarded the captaincy earlier this month.

"The break was so amazing for me and really provided some perspective on life and I think coming back in this time around I'm a really different player and person,” she said.

"I feel a lot more balanced. I think before I always tried to pride myself on being balanced but when I reflect back I don't think I was really.

"The year allowed me to dabble in other codes and other sports and I think sometimes you can get so involved in your code that actually when you go and lend your hand to something else it's really refreshing to have eyes opened.”

After her re-signing was announced in September, and following international commitments, she returned to Lightning headquarters at Sippy Downs for pre-season training in February.

She has relished the experience.

"I'm really enjoying being back and the body feels great and I'm ready for the big test,” Langman said.

"Coming to the end of the weeks I'm not feeling completely wrecked which I feel is a good indicator that I'm handling the load.”

She said there were no major goals personally for her year with the Sunshine Coast outfit, but had hoped to maintain solid enough form to put her hand up for the Silver Ferns come the world cup.

"I haven't got any concrete goals. It's more about finding my feet and trying to add the icing to my game,” she said.

"Not many people get a second life so it's (goals for year) pretty much reflecting on what I've done and what I would like to do this time round,” she said.

Although excited for what lay ahead, Langman was reluctant to make predictions for the Lightning's campaign.

"It's important that when we rock up for that round one game we feel like we've done everything possible to be the most prepared,” she said.

"Then we can write our own story from there.”