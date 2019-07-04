Veteran Giants pair want to play on

GWS veterans Brett Deledio and Shane Mumford are keen to play on next season, provided their banged-up bodies are ready to go again.

Deledio, who has been restricted by a series of calf injuries since joining the Giants in the 2016 trade period, has now played six games on the trot and hopes to get through the remainder of the season without a rest.

Mumford, who came out of retirement this year, remains bothered by ankle and knee issues that will prompt him to skip at least one game in the second half of 2019.

But the imposing ruckman is feeling "pretty good" considering his unusual preparation for 2019, having surprised many at the club by missing only one match this season because he needed a spell.

The Giants are focused on securing the signature of in-demand superstar Stephen Coniglio, but will soon turn their attention to out-of-contract old hands Deledio, Mumford and Heath Shaw.

"I've always wanted to continue to play for as long as I could," Deledio, 32, said.

"My body has been the biggest issue. If that holds up then I'm more than capable, mentally to get the job done.

"If (football manager) Wayne Campbell and (coach) Leon Cameron see fit that I can go around again then more than happy to. If they go down a different path then so be it."

Veteran Giants ruckman Shane Mumford believes he can push his body through another AFL season. Picture: AAP

Mumford, sitting alongside Deledio at Thursday's press conference, will be 33 when he tackles Brisbane at Giants Stadium on Sunday.

"I'm much the same as Brett. I want to play as long as I can but I won't be making any rash decisions until the end of the season, see how the body pulls up," he said.

"One week I pull up quite well then other weeks I struggle to walk for most of the week then come good in time for the weekend.

"I've been feeling pretty good, considering when I retired (in 2017) I wouldn't have thought there was any chance of me coming back to play as many games as I have."

Deledio didn't expect the club to make any calls until the end of the season but he is in near-constant dialogue with Campbell, a former teammate at Richmond, about the topic.

"He's a good mate of mine as well as my boss. It's something I'm not stressed about, it'll play out," he said.

"It'll depend on how we go, what happens and how we're feeling.

"I feel like the body is recovering really well, touch wood."