Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Member for Herbert Phillip Thompson presented Army Veteran and Veterans' Project Manager at Rheinmetall Defence Australia Paul Warren with the Prime Minister’s Veterans’ Employer of the Year Award. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Member for Herbert Phillip Thompson presented Army Veteran and Veterans' Project Manager at Rheinmetall Defence Australia Paul Warren with the Prime Minister’s Veterans’ Employer of the Year Award. Picture: Alix Sweeney
News

Veteran leads way in paving new future

Caitlan Charles
by and CAITLAN CHARLES
28th Jul 2020 12:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PAUL Warren knows what it means to develop a meaningful career after leaving the Australian Defence Force.

Mr Warren and his employer Rheinmetall Defence Australia won the Prime Minister's Veterans' Employer of the Year - Large award, months after the official ceremony was cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rheinmetall, which specialise in military vehicles, weapons and ammunition, was one of 129 nominations for the 2020 Awards.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Mr Warren said it was important to give back to the veteran community.

"I found it really tough, myself, when I left defence … and I was diagnosed with PTSD," Mr Warren said.

"These young men and women have got a lot of life left after they've finished roles in Defence so why shouldn't they have a meaningful job to get up to?"

Member for Herbert Phillip Thompson presented Army Veteran and Veterans' Project Manager at Rheinmetall Defence Australia Paul Warren with the Prime Minister’s Veterans’ Employer of the Year Award. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Member for Herbert Phillip Thompson presented Army Veteran and Veterans' Project Manager at Rheinmetall Defence Australia Paul Warren with the Prime Minister’s Veterans’ Employer of the Year Award. Picture: Alix Sweeney

 

Herbert MP Phillip Thompson said it was a fantastic achievement for Rheinmetall Defence Australia and Mr Warren, who is the Veteran Engagement Program manager.

Originally published as Veteran leads way in paving new future

More Stories

business employment jobs veterans

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rate rise for Livingstone as Budget handed down

        premium_icon Rate rise for Livingstone as Budget handed down

        Council News Livingstone Shire Council hands down Budget for 2020/21

        Woman waves knife at ‘slow driver’ in road rage incident

        premium_icon Woman waves knife at ‘slow driver’ in road rage incident

        News The complainant went to police with dashcam footage of Michelle Heather Heath. ...

        Underground workers demand answers after miners hurt

        premium_icon Underground workers demand answers after miners hurt

        Health Work has stopped part of the mine after two employees were injured overnight.

        MORNING REWIND: Catch up on some of the biggest headlines

        premium_icon MORNING REWIND: Catch up on some of the biggest headlines

        News Find the links to the letters to the editors and other top stories here.