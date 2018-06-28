Veteran NRL ref Mander gives verdict on 'that' penalty try

THAT MOMENT: The collision between Ben Hunt and Boyd Cordner that resulted in the awarding of a rare penalty try.

REFEREE Gerard Sutton was wrong to award NSW a penalty try in their deciding State of Origin victory on Sunday, says former top ref Tim Mander.

During a visit to Rockhampton today, the retired NRL referee and now LNP deputy leader shared his opinion on the game changing penalty try that helped New South Wales defeat Queensland 18-14 to win the recent State of Origin series.

The penalty try was awarded in the 31st minute of Sunday's clash at ANZ Stadium when NSW captain Boyd Cordner collided with Maroons half-back Ben Hunt while chasing James Maloney's stabbed kick through to the in-goal.

The highly controversial decision was only the second penalty try to be awarded in a State of Origin game.

After an illustrious career as an on field NRL referee for 300 games over 14 years and another 200 games over six years in the video referee box, you would think Mr Mander's opinion would carry some weight.

Mr Mander said there was no doubt a penalty should have been awarded and possibly a sin binning of Hunt, but it wasn't a penalty try.

"A penalty try is a huge call in a big game and to me that totally changed the momentum of the game,” he said.

"And so I disagree with it.

"I've had a lot of flak from New South Wales people about it but it's not because I've got my Queensland hat on, because I am a proud Queenslander, it's my referee's hat and I just don't think it was a penalty try.”

In the 500 first grade games he has presided over, Mr Mander has awarded only three penalty tries, including the unforgettable one in the 1999 grand final between St George and Melbourne Storm.

"Penalty tries should be as rare as hen's teeth,” he said.

"The referee must have absolutely no doubt that the try would have been scored.

"In my opinion, there are too many variables in that decision and that incident to award a penalty try.”

The Maroons will now only have pride to play for in Game 3, with the Blues sealing the series 2-0 in Sydney.