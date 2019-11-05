Veteran takes life in his stride

LONG LIFE: As his 100th birthday approaches Arthur reflects on his long and interesting life.

LONG LIFE: As his 100th birthday approaches Arthur reflects on his long and interesting life.

CELEBRATING 100 years is a huge achievement for most, for World War II veteran Arthur Charles Coutts, it’s a milestone he is taking in his usual relaxed stride.

There are no great secrets to his longevity, for Arthur it has always been a case of just getting on with it, do what you have to do and just keep going.

The Emu Park RSL member since 1990, was born in Rupanyup in Victoria on November 17, 1919.

From 1926-1938, Arthur was raised and worked on his parents’ wheat farm in Wimmera Victoria until he enlisted in the army at Caulfield in Victoria on July 2, 1940.

Life on the farm was not always easy, Arthur said the family saw their fair share of hard times and it was a life that would set the base for his love of all things mechanical that he would enjoy throughout his years.

On enlisting in the armed services, he was posted to the 6th Training Battalion at Mt Martha and it would mark the beginning of a whirlwind five and a half years.

After training, Arthur was transferred to the 2/2 Army Field Workshop Unit at Williamstown.

As part of the 6th Division AIF, the unit sailed from Melbourne on the ‘New Holland’ on September 15, 1940, it would mark the beginning of a tumultuous time in the veteran’s life.

Arthur’s unit arrived in Egypt on October 12, 1940 via Colombo and the Suez Canal.

Still on the move, in 1941, the unit followed the 6th Division into North Africa via the north coast as far as Benghazi when they were called back Alexandria to go to Greece, following in the 6th Division’s footsteps.

On the way back, the unit was ordered to call into Tobruk and hand their gear over to the 6th Recovery Unit but, by the time the unit made it back to Alexandria, they had missed the boat to Greece and the unit went to Palestine and Syria in the Middle East.

The unit was attached to the Free French who were fighting the Vichy French at the time.

As a result of the Japanese entering the war in December 1941, the unit left Egypt and sailed for Ceylon on March 12, 1942 and spent around three months in Colombo.

After an exhausting two years, the unit returned to Melbourne on August 12, 1942 and, after some leave, were posted to Port Moresby in New Guinea, arriving on December 8, 1942 for another busy two-year stint, before being posted out on June 15, 1944.

On May 13, 1945, the unit arrived in Morotai where they would remain for the next six months.

The news everyone was waiting for arrived and with the end of the war, the unit returned home to their loved ones on November 15, 1945.

Arthur was discharged from the army on January 10, 1946 with the rank of Sergeant and it was to be the beginning of his new life.

He went to work for a trucking company and just 12 months later, he married the love of his life Gwen, his boss’s daughter, the couple went on to run a general store together at Nowra.

The pair had five children, Yvonne (deceased), Cheryl, Peter, Janet, and John (deceased).

They moved several times with Arthur being employed to drive trucks carrying timber logs and poles for over 26 years before pulling up stumps and moving to Yeppoon in 1975 where the couple ran Coutts general store, now known as Beachside 66.

Arthur had never seen water but quickly became engrossed in the coastal way of life, learning to sail, fishing and cycling.

He retired in 1980 and had land at Taranganba where they had intended to live, as it turned out fate had other ideas.

Arthur and Gwen had some shells they wanted identified, they went to a home in Ocean Parade, Cooee Bay to visit a knowledgeable local with an immense shell collection.

They loved the location so much they asked about a home next store that was for sale.

The man mentioned that his home was in fact for sale if they were interested.

Gwen walked upstairs and the decision was made immediately when she said, “This will do.”

The couple enjoyed a wonderful 59 years together before Gwen passed away in 2005.

Arthur still resides in the Cooee Bay home today.