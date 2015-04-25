27°
Taxi company, Jeep owners' big free ride gift to Rocky

22nd Apr 2017 11:43 PM Updated: 23rd Apr 2017 1:02 AM
Ex-servicemen lead the parade in Yeppoon on Anzac Day. Photo Amy Haydock / The Morning Bulletin
Ex-servicemen lead the parade in Yeppoon on Anzac Day. Photo Amy Haydock / The Morning Bulletin Amy Haydock

VETERANS who are no longer able to march in the 2017 Rockhampton Anzac Day parade will still be able to take part, thanks to Yellow Cabs Rockhampton and a small contingent of local military jeep owners.

Yellow Cabs Rockhampton will transport veterans to the stepping off point and the jeeps will carry them at the head of the march.

Chair of the Rockhampton Anzac Day Committee Councillor Rose Swadling said this was a great way of ensuring veterans, who may not be able to march the distance because of age or disability, would still be able to take part in the commemorations.

"Rockhampton Region has quite a few enthusiasts who own ex-military jeeps and they have volunteered their time and their vehicles to help ensure veterans are able to take part in the march," she said.

"This has been such a wonderful community service over the years and it is a service the veterans really appreciate.

"We invite any veterans who are unable to march in the Rockhampton march but who would still like to take part to make contact so we can make arrangements."

Yellow Cabs will also provide a free service to veterans to pick them up from their home and take them to the march.

"This is great community spirit from both Yellow Cabs Rockhampton and the jeep owners and I would like to thank them for their ongoing service to our veterans," Cr Swadling said.

Both the jeep and taxi services are free to veterans.

Veterans wanting to ride in a jeep for the march or have a taxi take them to the march should contact Howard Weier on 0417 627 978 before Anzac Day.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  anzac day department of veterans affairs rockhampton rockhampton regional council veterans war

